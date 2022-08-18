Economy
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
online shopping prices matt egan
Now playing
01:51
Online shopping prices are starting to ease. Here's why that's significant
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
Austin Goolsbee
Now playing
04:06
'Jaw-dropping number:' Ex Obama economic adviser on the jobs report
july jobs report solomon
Now playing
01:28
Former WH economist assesses economy's direction following July jobs report
mark zandi
Now playing
03:59
Economist explains how the energy and health care bill will lower inflation
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:27
What is a recession?
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Now playing
01:47
Is the US in a recession? Hear what Jerome Powell thinks
Ana Duran inflation
Now playing
03:25
'I don't want to go bankrupt': High inflation leaves little room for unexpected costs
food banks inflation cohen pkg 3
St. Mary's Food Bank
Now playing
02:42
Food bank demand skyrockets as cash-strapped Americans seek help over inflation
David Solomon
CNN
Now playing
04:28
Hear Goldman Sachs CEO's message to the Biden administration
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Now playing
02:22
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
Iowa truckers Young pkg vpx
Now playing
02:36
What the country's largest gathering of truckers has to say about the economy
New York CNN Business  — 

San Francisco Federal Reserve president Mary Daly said Thursday morning that raising interest rates by either half or three quarters of a percentage point in September would be a “reasonable” way to bring inflation down.

The hikes would follow back-to-back 75-basis point increases by the Federal Reserve, intended to tackle white hot inflation, which remains near a 40-year high.

Last month’s Consumer Price Index, a key inflation measure, showed that rising prices took a bit of a breather with consumer prices increasing by 8.5% year over year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June. “There’s some relief, and I was really pleased to see that, but I don’t count on it,” Daly told CNN’s Julia Chatterley. “We have a lot of work to do at the Fed to bring us back to price stability.”

Daly doesn’t see the Fed easing interest rate hikes anytime soon. She predicts they’ll continue into at least 2023, but says that’s ultimately a good thing — even if Wall Street investors don’t agree. “There is a lack of understanding in the markets, but consumers seem to understand,” she said. “They depend on the Fed to not introduce unnecessary volatility. The worst thing you can have as a business or a consumer is to have rates go rapidly up and then come down. … It just causes a lot of caution and uncertainty.”

A raise and hold strategy has historically paid off for the Fed, she said. The central bank is actively trying to warn against the idea of a “large hump shaped rate path, where we’ll ratchet up really rapidly this year and then cut aggressively next year.”

Still, the Federal Reserve must walk a tightrope between triggering a recession and raising interest rates, and fears of a severe economic downturn have been growing in recent months. Daly doesn’t see that happening. “When we look at the data instead of the, you know, the worst case scenarios, I feel really relieved,” she said. Instead of giving into fears that could lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy, Daly urged Americans to examine the current facts.

“The job market is strong, inflation is too high,” Daly said, “and the Federal Reserve is committed to using its tools to bring the economy back to a sustainable path where people don’t have to wake up every morning worrying about whether their real wages are eroding.”