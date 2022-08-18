Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite silicone baking mats, a discounted Dyson hair dryer and savings on Rifle Paper Co. furniture. All that and more below.

$429.99 $343.99 at Best Buy

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for about $343.99 at Best Buy when you’re logged in to your My Best Buy account (it’s free to join). Normally, these dryers go for $429.99, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this rare deal ends.

25% off with code HOME25

Rifle Paper Co. Furniture Rifle Paper Co.

Give your home office an easy refresh with this sale from Rifle Paper Co. The brand, known for colorful florals and whimsical patterns, is taking 25% off its line of furniture for the first time. Use code HOME25 to save on everything from desk chairs, armchairs and ottomans to headboards and bed frames through Sunday, Aug. 21.

End of Summer Sale

Homesick Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now the lot of them are up to 40% off at the End of Summer Sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a gift for someone special, or just stock up on new fall scents for your own home.

$179 $149 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 3

The standard AirPods still rival the AirPods Pro, and right now they’re available for under $150 at Amazon. These streamlined wireless buds have lots to offer, including Spatial Audio and more than six hours of listening time on a single charge. Though they lack noise cancellation and customizable fit, they’re a solid option at a great price.

$24.95 $15.99 at Amazon

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use tin foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just over $16 when you clip the on-page coupon.

More deals to shop

• Our pick for best spiralizer is currently on sale at Amazon for 45% off, bringing it down to under $20 (hello, zoodles!).

• A value-minded 48-count pack of 24 AA and 24 AAA Amazon Basics batteries is just $14.75 at the moment, so stock up.

• Take an extra 20% off Athleta’s swimwear online with the code SWIM20 for the last days at the pool — the sale goes until Aug. 22.

• Want some eyes outside? Simplisafe’s home security system (which we’ve tried) is 40% off at Lowe’s today and today only.

• Woot! is having a PC gaming component sale going on with deals on gear like desktop computers as well as hardware enhancements like motherboards, graphics cards, radiator fans and more.

• Take up to 30% off select shoes and boots for men and women at Nisolo. (Bonus: The company pays living wages and meters out at 0% net carbon.)

• A Fahrenheit fire pit is $100 off on Best Buy at the moment, bringing the joys of s’mores to your outdoors — minus a ton of smoke.

• A very subtle under-cabinet jar opener is 41% off on Amazon, and it mounts right under your shelf, counter or cupboard — no hardware required.

• Sally’s Big Bottle Sale is on now, which is exactly what it sounds like. A ton of shampoo, co-wash, conditioner and styling products from brands like Eva NYC, Biotera and Ion are buy one, get one 50% off.

Deals you may have missed

$59.99 $49.99 with code CNNBRNG at SuperShop

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Amazon

Compact and easy to install, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a smart home security device that lets you see and talk with whoever is at your door, whether you’re inside your home or thousands of miles away. Regularly $59.99, it’s the cheapest video doorbell in Ring’s lineup, but it doesn’t skip out on too many features. Right now snag it in black at an even more affordable price when you use code CNNBRNG at checkout. If you’re looking for a way to boost your home’s security without spending a fortune, this is a good place to start.

$49 $34.30 at ShopBop

Bala Bangles Amazon

Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus, they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. Snag a pair of 1-pound weights (available in four colors) for almost $15 off and strap them comfortably to your wrists or ankles for a streamlined way to upgrade your fitness routine.

25% off the bestselling bundle

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Now through Aug. 18, you’ll get 25% off the bestselling bundle, which includes a mattress, plus a mattress foundation and protector. This sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials — and there’s no code or minimum necessary to secure the savings.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Allbirds

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.