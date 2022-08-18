China dims lights in Chengdu subway to save power as heat soars

(CNN) Metro stations in Sichuan province's capital city Chengdu have dimmed their lights to save electricity, leaving some travelers in partial darkness as China grapples with a power crunch amid a record heat wave.

The rail system of southwestern city of Chengdu, home to about 21 million people, started operating on "power-saving" mode Wednesday, activating low-power lights and regulating temperatures in stations and train compartments, its operator said in a statement, without specifying how long the measures would last.

Photos circulated on social media showed commuters waiting for trains on dimly lit platforms and transiting through darkened stations -- a sharp contrast to the bright fluorescent lighting and illuminated advertising typical of China's public transport stations.

The energy-saving measures are among many being rolled out amid a power shortage caused by China's fiercest regional heat wave in six decades.

Sizzling temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) have hit dozens of cities across parts of southwest, central and eastern China, and surging demand for air conditioning is putting pressure on the power grid.

