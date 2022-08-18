Tokyo (CNN) The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.

Since the pandemic began, bars and other premises selling alcohol have been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions, causing sales -- and liquor tax revenues -- to plummet in the world's third-largest economy.

The government's solution? Launch a contest to find new ways to encourage young people to drink more.

The "Sake Viva!" campaign, overseen by the National Tax Agency, invites participants to submit ideas on how to "stimulate demand among young people" for alcohol through new services, promotional methods, products, designs and even sales techniques using artificial intelligence or the metaverse, according to the official competition website.

"The domestic alcoholic beverage market is shrinking due to demographic changes such as the declining birthrate and aging population, and lifestyle changes due to the impact of Covid-19," said the website, adding that the competition aimed to "appeal to the younger generation ... and to revitalize the industry."

