Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows

(CNN) A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Tony G. Haase, 51, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the killings of Timothy W. Mumbrue and Tanna M. Togstad on March 21, 1992, in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Investigators found "numerous print impressions" at the crime scene, some of which were left behind in the blood of the homicide victims. A sample was taken to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory in Madison for eventual forensic DNA analysis, according to the complaint.

Haase was approached by investigators at his workplace on August 11, more than a month after he gave authorities his DNA sample during a traffic stop on July 6, the complaint said.

The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory found his DNA was "consistent with the profile previously detected from the bodily fluids recovered from the body of Togstad," according to the criminal complaint.

