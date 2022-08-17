Girl in child pornography tapes allegedly made by R. Kelly expected to testify against singer, associates at Chicago trial

(CNN) The girl allegedly seen in multiple child pornography tapes from the late 1990s having sex with R. Kelly is expected to testify the singer had sex with her when she was 14 and recorded some of their hundreds of sexual encounters, prosecutors said at the start of Kelly and two associates' Chicago federal trial Wednesday.

The tapes showing the alleged encounters were part of a 2008 Illinois child pornography trial in which Kelly was acquitted after the witness declined to take the stand. Now nearly 40 years old, she is finally expected to testify, using the pseudonym "Jane," said Assistant US Attorney Jason Julien during his opening statement.

"Jane's going to testify. Jane's going to tell you that it's her on the videos," Julien told jurors. "That it's Kelly on the videos having sex with her."

Kelly faces charges he sexually abused five minors in the late 1990s and created multiple explicit videos with four of them. The charges also include producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction charges.

Two of his former associates are co-defendants. Derrel McDavid was Kelly's former business manager and accountant and faces child pornography and obstruction charges. Milton "June" Brown was Kelly's former assistant and faces one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography. Kelly, McDavid and Brown each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

