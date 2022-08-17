'Irate parent' is arrested in Georgia for discharging pepper spray on school bus

(CNN) An "irate parent" was arrested after she boarded a Georgia school bus and discharged a can of pepper spray -- exposing two dozen students onboard, according to the Glynn County Schools.

A school bus was picking up students in Brunswick, Georgia, on Tuesday morning when the parent of a Goodyear Elementary School student confronted the driver and bus monitor, the statement says.

The bus was "evacuated after an irate parent boarded and discharged a canister of pepper spray into the bus, exposing the driver, monitor and 24 students onboard," the statement said.

When reached by CNN Wednesday, the Glynn County School Police Chief Rod Ellis directed CNN to The Brunswick News saying he had no further comment.

Local authorities were immediately contacted and the parent, Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested, Ellis said.

