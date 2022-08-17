California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits

(CNN) California residents are being urged to conserve energy Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. as much of the state is expected to see extreme heat through the end of the week.

The California Independent System Operator on Tuesday issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a request for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity.

The move by the operator that manages 80% of California's power grid comes as high temperatures are expected to increase demand and strain the available power supply, the agency said.

Heat advisories are in effect across parts of California, with some remaining in place through Friday.

"In these alerted areas, temperatures can reach as high as 109 degrees. Temperatures that high cause strain on electrical systems due to over usage," CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

