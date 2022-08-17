NBA won't play games on November 8 to encourage fans to vote in the midterm elections

(CNN) The NBA will not play games on November 8 in the US this year in order to encourage fans to vote in the midterm elections.

All 30 teams will instead be playing on November 7, a day before the US heads to the polls on November 8.

"The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family's focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections," the league said in a statement

"Over the next few months, teams will distribute information on their state's voting process and voter registration deadlines and are encouraging everyone to communicate this information with families and friends to ensure they all have a plan."

The league hopes teams "will use the platform of games played [the day before Election Day] to amplify the work of each team to promote civic engagement in their respective markets and share important voting resources from our partners."

