Lamont Marcell Jacobs becomes third man in history to win Olympic and European 100m titles back-to-back

(CNN) After a difficult year, 2022 has become golden for Lamont Marcell Jacobs -- Jacobs finished first in the men's 100m at the 2022 European Athletic Championships on Tuesday in Munich's Olympiastadion.

The 27-year-old Italian finished with a time of 9.95 seconds, fractionally ahead of Team GB's Zharnel Hughes who finished in 9.99 seconds and Hughes' teammate, Jeremiah Azu, who finished in 10.13 seconds.

In doing so, Jacobs became just the third man in history to win 100m Olympic gold and European gold back-to-back -- after Valreiy Borzov of the Soviet Union and Great Britian's Linford Christie -- having shocked the world at Tokyo 2020 when he stormed to victory.

The win also caps off an injury-riddled season, in which he's had to pull out of competitions, having to deal with illness and muscle issues prior to Munich.

And after such a frustrating season, the victory is all the more satisfying for Jacobs.

