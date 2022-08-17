Australian rugby league player banned for placing 'a hand between the buttocks' of an opponent

(CNN) Australian rugby league player Corey Norman has been given an eight-game suspension and fined £500 (about $605) for "internationally plac(ing) a hand between the buttocks of an opposing player," the Rugby Football League announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between Toulouse's Norman and Warrington Wolves' Oliver Holmes during the two teams' match last Thursday.

The 31-year-old Norman, who spent 11 years playing in Australia's National Rugby League before joining Toulouse in April, pled not guilty to the offense.

But tribunal chair Justice Sarah Wright and the two side members, both former players, were "entirely satisfied" the act was intentional.

Holmes complained about the incident during the match and also provided a statement to the tribunal.

Read More