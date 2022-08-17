CNN —

The Syrian government denied it is holding or has any information on the whereabouts of Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing a decade ago while reporting on the Middle Eastern nation’s civil war.

Syria’s foreign ministry said in a rare statement that the country “denies that it has kidnapped or is hiding any American citizens who entered its territory or resided in areas under the sovereignty and authority of the Syrian government.”

The comments come a week after US President Joe Biden said that Washington knows “with certainty” that Tice is being held by the Syrian government.

The Biden administration has had direct engagements with the Syrian government in an effort to secure the release of Tice, according to a source and a senior administration official.

