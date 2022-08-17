Ahmedabad, India Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.

The Gujarat violence, one of India's worst religious riots , led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people, most of them Muslims. Gujarat was then led by current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief minister, and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party still rules it.

Panchmahals' top bureaucrat told Reuters that the district jail advisory committee had recommended the release after considering the time the 11 had spent in jail and their good behavior.

"The fact is they had spent close to 15 years in jail and were eligible for remission," Sujal Jayantibhai Mayatra said.

