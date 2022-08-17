New York City reports 2 human cases of the West Nile virus as the city sees record number of infected mosquitoes

(CNN) Two human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in New York as the virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes in the city, health officials said Tuesday.

Across the city's five boroughs, 1,068 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The city recorded 779 positive pools at the same time last year.

The two human cases were reported in Brooklyn and Queens, the health department said in a statement

The West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention . Those cases happen during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, the CDC said.

"We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things you can do to decrease your risk of being bitten," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

