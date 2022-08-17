Boston Children's Hospital says it's gotten violent threats over care for transgender children

(CNN) Boston Children's Hospital, which calls itself "home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States," says it has faced a "large volume" of threats of violence for offering that kind of care.

The hospital said in an emailed statement Wednesday that its clinicians and staff have been harassed by phone, email and social media, receiving multiple threats of violence.

The threats picked up after misinformation spread online that suggested the hospital performed gender-affirming genital surgeries on young children.

Boston Children's says it provides overall care to children who identify as transgender or nonbinary, but surgeries are performed only on consenting adults.

"Age 18 is used to reflect the standard age of majority for medical decision-making. Boston Children's does not perform genital surgeries as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18," the statement says.