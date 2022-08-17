Photos: From railways to ports, these infrastructure megaprojects are reshaping Africa

Across the African continent, innovative transport systems, telecoms operations and smart cities are being developed to boost economies and increase trade opportunities. Scroll through the gallery to learn more.



The Kazungula Bridge -- The 923-meter long bridge over the Zambezi River connects Botswana and Zambia. Opened in May 2021, it replaces a ferry and was built to speed up truck traffic along a key north-south trade artery.