'We just did the right thing.' A group of high school football players rescued an injured woman trapped in her car after a wreck

(CNN) A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck.

Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.

Fellow player Cesar Parker, 16, was in another vehicle with his mother, and got out to help with the rescue. Another student, Messiah Daniels, was also involved.

As soon as the teens saw the car wreck, "we just ran as fast we (could) to the lady and check on her to see if she was alright," Adams told CNN.

They found the woman inside her car, trapped by doors that had been damaged in the crash and wouldn't open.

