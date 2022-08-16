(CNN) Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing.

This is the fourth time Glossip has received a stay of execution or a reprieve, his attorneys say, since he was convicted of murder in the 1997 death of his boss.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's order is a 60-day stay of execution that starts September 22, which, until Tuesday, was Glossip's most recent execution date . The order reschedules the execution for December 8, more than two weeks after the stay expires.

The stay is "granted to allow time the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address a pending legal proceeding," the order reads.