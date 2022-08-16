A man was indicted for allegedly stabbing two homeless men while they slept, killing one

(CNN) A 40-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two homeless men while they slept in separate incidents, killing one of them.

Trevon Murphy is charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree, according to the indictment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded back into custody, court records show.

"These chilling attacks were committed against some of our most vulnerable community members," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Tuesday.

"It is unbelievably tragic that someone lost their life simply because they did not have the safety that comes with a roof over their head. Nobody should face violence when they face the extraordinarily painful and difficult experience of being unhoused, and we will pursue full accountability and justice in this case," Bragg added.

Murphy gave a "full confession in video-recorded statements" to stabbing the two individuals, Bragg said.

