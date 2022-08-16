6 people shot near a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee

(CNN) Six people were shot early Tuesday near Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

Memphis police responding at 12:42 a.m. ET near New Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway found six victims who "all had reportedly been shot by suspects in a black SUV," their department said.

Four victims remained in critical condition, Memphis Police said hours later. The two other patients had been upgraded to noncritical condition, they said.

In the Memphis shooting, "three of the victims involved are detained at this time as they were in possession of a stolen vehicle," police said, adding an investigation is ongoing.

