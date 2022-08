Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed

(CNN) A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his team tells CNN.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered a fractured skull from the fall, his team said. He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The injury happened early Monday morning, according to a statement from Little League International. St. George News reports Oliverson fell out of his bed in his sleep in the middle of the night, citing a source within the team.

Oliverson was airlifted to the local children's hospital, where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and stabilize him, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition. He was then put into a medically induced coma, his team said.

Oliverson's father Jace, who is an assistant coach on his son's team, said in a statement, "There was a lot of blood in his brain and a lot of pressure being caused. He had what was called an epidural hematoma. He fractured his skull and in the meantime punctured an artery outside the brain which caused the bleeding."

