The West's historic drought is threatening hydropower at Hoover Dam

(CNN) Standing atop the Hoover Dam today, the millions of tourists who visit each year can get a real sense of the climate crisis in the West: In addition to extreme heat, the sight of so-called "bathtub rings" that envelop Lake Mead has become an unsettling reminder of where the water level once was before the region's historic drought began.

The changes are "stunning to see," Kristen Averyst, senior climate advisor for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, told CNN. "If people don't think that climate change is impacting them here and now, just go to Lake Mead and have a look around, because that paints a pretty clear picture of what we're up against when it comes to climate change."

Stretching across the Colorado river at the Nevada-Arizona border, the enormous Hoover Dam forms and holds back water from Lake Mead -- the largest manmade reservoir in the country. It can produce around 2,080 megawatts of hydropower -- enough electricity for roughly 1.3 million Americans each year, according to the National Park Service -- for California, Arizona and Nevada as well as Native American tribes.

But the climate change-fueled drought and overuse of the Colorado River's water is pushing Lake Mead lower and threatening the dam's hydroelectricity production. Declining water flow has cut the dam's power generation capacity almost in half -- around 1,076 megawatts -- as of June

The water elevation in Lake Mead is around 1,040 feet above sea level. At 950 feet, Hoover Dam will be at its lowest point to be able produce power, according to the US Bureau of Reclamation. Without the dam's electricity, Southwest energy suppliers will have to look to fossil fuel energy to fill the void.

