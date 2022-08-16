A 10-year-old boy has part of his leg amputated after shark attack off Florida Keys

(CNN) A 10-year-old boy had part of his leg amputated after a shark bit him while he was snorkeling off the Florida Keys over the weekend, his family says.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was bitten by a shark on Saturday, and authorities were called to Looe Key reef to help him around 4:30 p.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Jameson, while on vacation with his parents and sibling, "took a crushing blow below his knee" from what the family believes was a bull shark as he was snorkeling along a shallow reef, his uncle Joshua Reeder said in a Facebook post.

Jameson held onto a noodle float as his family pulled him back into a boat, and the family applied a tourniquet above the bite to slow the bleeding, the uncle wrote.

The family signaled to a nearby, faster boat, which happened to have a nurse aboard, the post reads. The boat rushed Jameson to shore, where paramedics were waiting. A helicopter flew him to a children's hospital in Miami, according to the uncle's post.