The brother of a Marine killed in an attack outside Kabul airport last year dies by suicide, his mother says

(CNN) The brother of a US service member killed in a terrorist attack outside Afghanistan's Kabul airport in August of last year has died by suicide, according to his mother Shana Chappell.

"The ripple effect! I lost two sons in less than one year, both of them in the month of August!" Chappell wrote in a Facebook post

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California, was among the dozens of people killed in the suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, for which ISIS-K claimed credit. Nikoui was one of 13 US service members killed in the attack.

According to Chappell, Nikoui's brother, 28-year-old Dakota Halverson, "had been expressing some of the things that had been bothering him and one of those things was the loss of his brother Kareem and how he just wanted to be with him again. He was still having a hard time believing he was actually gone."

"He'd sneak into the cemetery at night and sleep on Kareem's resting place. He took his life across from a permanent memorial we have here in town for his brother Kareem," she said.

