Opinion: Congress has let down most diabetics like my late son. Here's what needs to be done

Janelle Lutgen, of Bernard, Iowa, is an advocate with Families United for Affordable Insulin and leads the Iowa chapter of #insulin4all, both affiliated with T1International, a nonprofit led by people with and impacted by type 1 diabetes. She is also a former chair of the Republican Central Committee in Jackson County, Iowa. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) On February 7, 2018, my son Jesse Lutgen, 32, was found dead in his home. Unbeknownst to me, he'd been rationing his insulin, after losing his full-time job and health insurance the previous November. Jesse had looked into Obamacare marketplace health plans for coverage, but he simply could not afford a policy on his part-time pay from a local YMCA.

The last insulin he used came from vials I had given him before he lost his insurance. They were leftovers from a diabetic friend of a friend who had died in Washington state.

Families of diabetics who pass away look at their remaining insulin supply and realize it is liquid gold. Simply put, it's a product that means life or death for the millions of people who need it.

Quietly, under the table, advocates send insulin to diabetics. Members of online communities for diabetics ship out lifeline vials on their own dime.