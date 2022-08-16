How to loosen up painful muscle knots

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day fine.

The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.

Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It's probably something you'd like to avoid or minimize in the future if possible, though. So what was going on with that muscle knot?

I'm an exercise physiologist . The goal of much of my research is to understand how different movements and forms of exercise place stress on the muscles. Figuring out programs to maximize performance, regardless of training goal, goes beyond what to do during the workout -- it's also about how best to prepare for and recover from the stress exercise places on the body.

Some of the most common questions I've heard during my years as a personal trainer and researcher in this field involve muscle knots. What are they, and how can you get rid of them when they happen?