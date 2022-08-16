Too hot to cook? Grab a bunch of corn and feast the rest of summer

Food writer Casey Barber says August is the sweetest month for corn. Stay tuned for her September recipe selection, and for all the months that follow.

(CNN) It's the sweetest part of the summer -- this is the stretch of the year when sweet corn is in season.

Fresh corn is at its peak between July and September for most of the United States -- and since the kernels are at their sweetest and juiciest as soon as each ear is picked, now's the time to take advantage. It doesn't take much prep to make it taste amazing, so it's one of the best foods to enjoy in a heat wave.

If you think corn has zero nutritional value because it passes through you intact, that's not the case, according to Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Human Nutrition. "Corn is definitely good for you," she confirmed, and "eating fresh corn on the cob will give you the most nutritional benefits."

Much of corn's reputation is unjustified. "It's given a bad rap as being high in sugar," Zumpano said, but depending on the size, an ear of corn has between 3 to 6 grams of sugar and is about 100 to 110 calories. In addition, when you eat corn, "a lot of the carbohydrates aren't necessarily being digested or absorbed. It's the joy of eating a carb and knowing you're not digesting half of it."

It's because corn is a good source of fiber, and "you can't digest fiber, but it helps regulate bowel movements and limit constipation," she said, as well as keeping you full between meals. Fiber "has also been shown to reduce levels of blood sugar and cholesterol" in various studies