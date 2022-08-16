Darwin Núñez sent off after headbutt as Liverpool frustrated by Crystal Palace

(CNN) Liverpool's new summer signing Darwin Núñez was sent off for a headbutt on his home debut as Crystal Palace frustrated the host to a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Monday.

The striker was given his marching orders in the second half as Liverpool searched for an equalizer after Wilfried Zaha had given Palace a surprise lead after 32 minutes.

Núñez, who scored on his league debut for the Reds last week, was involved in what started as an innocuous altercation with defender Joachim Andersen, but the Uruguayan forward then appeared to put his head toward his opponent.

Referee Paul Tierney quickly brandished the red card but an incensed Núñez had to be ushered off the pitch by his own teammates and will now face a three game suspension.

"A little provocation here and there and definitely the wrong reaction," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game, adding that he would speak to Núñez on Tuesday.

Read More