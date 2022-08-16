Russia blames sabotage as blasts rock another military facility in Crimea

(CNN) A blast at an ammunition depot in the village of Maiskoye in Crimea injured at least two people, local authorities said Tuesday, in the second incident in a week to rock the Russian-controlled peninsula.

Russia's ministry of defense has blamed sabotage for the Tuesday morning explosions and damage to the military facility in the Dzhankoi area of northern Crimea, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Around 2,000 residents in the area were evacuated, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported, and train services from Russia into Crimea were suspended.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incident, but Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, tweeted that: "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action."

Last Tuesday, a series of explosions damaged at least eight aircraft and infrastructure at a Russian military air base in Novofedorivka , on Crimea's west coast.

