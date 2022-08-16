Russia blames sabotage as blasts rock another military facility in Crimea

By Uliana Pavlova, Alex Stambaugh, Fred Pleitgen, Vasco Cotovio and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 8:21 AM ET, Tue August 16, 2022

Smoke rises above the area following an explosion in the village of Maiskoye in Crimea on Tuesday.
(CNN)A blast at an ammunition depot in the village of Maiskoye in Crimea injured at least two people, local authorities said Tuesday, in the second incident in a week to rock the Russian-controlled peninsula.

Russia's ministry of defense has blamed sabotage for the Tuesday morning explosions and damage to the military facility in the Dzhankoi area of northern Crimea, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
Around 2,000 residents in the area were evacuated, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported, and train services from Russia into Crimea were suspended.
    Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the incident, but Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, tweeted that: "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves. Demilitarization in action."
      Last Tuesday, a series of explosions damaged at least eight aircraft and infrastructure at a Russian military air base in Novofedorivka, on Crimea's west coast.
        The Russian defense ministry statement did not clarify how much military equipment and ammunition may have been destroyed in the latest incident. Footage of the facility posted on social media last week showed large ammunition stacks and several military vehicles with "Z" markings, a Russian pro-war symbol.
        A young girl holds her dog as an &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-08-03-22/h_7092dc74f656d38d3546de6acc74a75c&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;evacuation train departs from Pokrovsk, &lt;/a&gt;eastern Ukraine, on August 2.
        A young girl holds her dog as an evacuation train departs from Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, on August 2.
        Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters attend to a fire at an oil depot in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 2.
        Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters attend to a fire at an oil depot in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 2.
        A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/08/01/mykolaiv-shelling-millionaire-businessman-robertson-intl-vpx.cnn/video/playlists/russia-ukraine-military-conflict/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Russian missile strike&lt;/a&gt; in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 1.
        A firefighter extinguishes a burning hospital building hit by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 1.
        Russian tanks near the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on July 29.
        Russian tanks near the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on July 29.
        Students at a military school write letters to Ukrainian servicemen during a lesson in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 27.
        Students at a military school write letters to Ukrainian servicemen during a lesson in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 27.
        Firefighters rest as their colleagues remove debris during the search for bodies at the Central House of Culture, in Chuhuiv, Ukraine, after an air strike on July 25.
        Firefighters rest as their colleagues remove debris during the search for bodies at the Central House of Culture, in Chuhuiv, Ukraine, after an air strike on July 25.
