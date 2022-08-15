An 'extreme heat belt' will impact over 100 million Americans in the next 30 years, study finds

(CNN) Worsening heat and humidity as a result of climate change will bring extremely dangerous heat indices to much of the United States in the next 30 years, increasing both the intensity and frequency of the hottest days of the year, according to a new study published Monday.

Temperatures above the threshold of the National Weather Service's "extreme danger" category, when the heat index is more than 125 degrees Fahrenheit, is expected to affect about 8 million people in the US this year. But by 2053, 13 times that many people -- 107 million -- will experience that extremely dangerous heat, according to the study by the climate research group First Street Foundation.

"The results indicate that the incidence of extreme heat is growing across the country, both in absolute and relative terms," the study states.

Temperatures in some areas will increase more than in others, including a so-called "extreme heat belt," stretching from Texas all the way to the Great Lakes, the nonprofit's study found.

More than 100 million Americans in this region will experience temperatures above 125 degrees (52 degrees Celsius) during their hottest stretches of the year, more than 10 times the number expected currently.

