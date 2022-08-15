NYC taxi driver killed by passengers attempting to rob him, police say. They're offering a reward to find the suspects

(CNN) A New York City taxi driver was killed while chasing after passengers who attempted to rob him in Queens on Saturday, according to the New York City Police Department.

Separate organizations are offering a combined $18,500 in rewards for any information leading to the convictions of the suspects in the death of Kutin Gyimah, 52.

Gyimah had completed a trip in a yellow cab minivan in the Rockaway Beach area around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when his passengers allegedly tried to rob him after they arrived at their destination, police said.

The cabdriver attempted to chase the passengers down and was struck by at least one of them, which caused Gyimah to fall and hit his head on the ground and lose consciousness, police said.

When police officers responded to a call of an assault in progress, they found Gyimah lying in the roadway with trauma to the back of his head, police said. Gyimah was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

