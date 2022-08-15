Police searching for suspect after a shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game leaves a man dead

(CNN) Police are searching Monday for a suspect in a weekend shooting that left one man dead at a youth football game in a Dallas suburb.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting in Lancaster has been identified as Yaqub Salik Talib, police said.

Multiple 911 calls from Lancaster Community Park were received just before 9 p.m., police said. When authorities arrived at the scene, witnesses said the incident began with a disagreement between coaches and the officiating crew, according to a news release from Lancaster police.

"During the disagreement, the opposing coach staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male," the release said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

