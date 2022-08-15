(CNN) Ex-Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao told a judge Monday they have rejected a plea deal offered by state prosecutors for their role in George Floyd's killing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's deputy chief of staff said.

CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Kueng and Thao for further comment.

The charges stem from the former officers' actions -- or lack thereof -- as their colleague Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck and back of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was handcuffed and lying on his stomach, for over nine minutes on May 25, 2020.

During the arrest, Lane held down Floyd's legs, Kueng held down Floyd's torso, and Thao stood nearby and kept back a crowd of upset bystanders. Harrowing video taken by a bystander showed Floyd desperately pleading for them to let him breathe and calling for his mother before he lost consciousness and died.