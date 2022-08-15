(CNN) A Manhattan neurologist recently convicted of sexual assaulting, abusing and raping six of his patients was found dead at Rikers Island on Monday, authorities said.

Ricardo Cruciani, 68, who raped some of his patients and overprescribed powerful pain medication to maintain his control, died at the facility at 6:30 a.m., according to a statement from the New York City Department of Correction. It said the cause of death is under investigation.

Emergency medical technicians raced to the jail when an inmate, later identified as Cruciani, was found at 5:50 a.m., unconscious and unresponsive with cardiac arrest, according to a spokesperson for the Fire Department of New York. He was declared dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Cruciani was being housed at Rikers Island until his sentencing, which was slated to happen in September. His death, at least the 11th at a New York City Department of Correction facility in 2022, is the latest in a string of fatalities at Rikers, a jail notorious for reports of violence and brutal conditions.

Cruciani's attorney, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed the death, adding that he had requested Cruciani be placed in protective custody and under suicide watch when he was convicted on July 29.

