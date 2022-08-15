Former fire captain walked off the witness stand three times during testimony over Kobe Bryant crash scene photos

Los Angeles (CNN) A former Los Angeles County fire captain walked off the witness stand three times during testimony Monday while being questioned about whether he took photos of Kobe Bryant's remains at the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others.

Citing stress from working the crash, Brian Jordan resisted questions that took him back to his actions that day, when attorneys for Bryant's widow, Vanessa, claim he was led around by a sheriff's deputy to take site photography of the scene, including crash wreckage and victims' remains.

"Kobe Bryant's remains were among the pictures?" asked Bryant's attorney Luis Li before being cut off by Jordan.

"I need a break, I need a break," Jordan said as he stood up. "Sorry your honor," he said as he walked off the stand for the first of three times.

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas.

At one point, Li noted in questioning that Jordan exited with his attorney each time.

