CNN —

Iran has cast the blame on author Salman Rushdie and “his supporters” for a stabbing that has left him with life-changing injuries.

“Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and his supporters worth of blame and even condemnation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a televised news conference Monday, marking the country’s first public reaction to the incident.

Rushdie is recovering at a hospital after being repeatedly stabbed on stage in front of a New York audience on Friday.

