An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman made the country's first public reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie on Monday.
An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman made the country's first public reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie on Monday.
Shutterstock
CNN  — 

Iran has cast the blame on author Salman Rushdie and “his supporters” for a stabbing that has left him with life-changing injuries.

“Regarding the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and his supporters worth of blame and even condemnation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a televised news conference Monday, marking the country’s first public reaction to the incident.

Rushdie is recovering at a hospital after being repeatedly stabbed on stage in front of a New York audience on Friday.

This is a developing story. More to come…