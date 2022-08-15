Economy
yurkevich pkg stills inflation
CNN
Now playing
03:15
See how inflation is affecting renters and homeowners across the US
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
online shopping prices matt egan
Now playing
01:51
Online shopping prices are starting to ease. Here's why that's significant
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
Austin Goolsbee
Now playing
04:06
Former WH economist assesses economy's direction following July jobs report
july jobs report solomon
Now playing
01:28
July jobs report doubles expectations
mark zandi
Now playing
03:59
Economist explains how the energy and health care bill will lower inflation
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:27
What is a recession?
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Now playing
01:47
Is the US in a recession? Hear what Jerome Powell thinks
Ana Duran inflation
Now playing
03:25
'I don't want to go bankrupt': High inflation leaves little room for unexpected costs
food banks inflation cohen pkg 3
St. Mary's Food Bank
Now playing
02:42
Food bank demand skyrockets as cash-strapped Americans seek help over inflation
David Solomon
CNN
Now playing
04:28
Hear Goldman Sachs CEO's message to the Biden administration
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Now playing
02:22
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
Iowa truckers Young pkg vpx
Now playing
02:36
What the country's largest gathering of truckers has to say about the economy
01 Jerome Powell Senate banking committee hearing inflation 0622 SCREENSHOT
U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
Now playing
01:57
Amid inflation, economist warns avoiding recession won't be 'easy path'

If you are feeling the pinch of higher rents, you’re not alone.

Nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% said they saw their income increase, according to a study from Freddie Mac. And renters were less likely than all employed respondents to have gotten a raise. As a result, nearly 1 in 5 who experienced a rent increase said they are now “extremely likely” to miss a payment.

“The surge in rents that took place over the last 12 months has created even greater housing uncertainty for the most vulnerable renters,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Freddie Mac Multifamily. “Our survey shows that the national housing affordability crisis is worsening, and that inflation is a key driver.”

Of those who saw a rent increase, 15% said it was a hike of more than 10%.

A bicyclist rides by a row of homes on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by mortgage resource site HSH.com, an annual salary of $115,510 is needed to purchase a house in San Francisco where the median home price is $682,410. The report included 25 of the nations largest metropolitan cities with Cleveland, Ohio being the cheapest with a needed salary of $19,435 to purchase a home. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A bicyclist rides by a row of homes on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by mortgage resource site HSH.com, an annual salary of $115,510 is needed to purchase a house in San Francisco where the median home price is $682,410. The report included 25 of the nations largest metropolitan cities with Cleveland, Ohio being the cheapest with a needed salary of $19,435 to purchase a home. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Should I rent or buy a home?

Higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential homebuyers as well, according to the study.

Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home said they’ve become less likely to over the past year. Among those less likely to buy, half said it was because of high home prices, while 39% pointed to difficulty coming up with a down payment and 34% blamed increased interest rates.

While 48% of respondents said they have cut nonessential items like entertainment because of rising prices, 44% said they have put less money toward their savings.

The higher costs are translating into real pocketbook concerns for households.

A majority of survey respondents, 62%, said they were concerned about not being able to pay for their housing in the next year. An even greater share, 84%, said they are concerned about an economic recession and half are concerned about losing their job.

While 39% of respondents reported having enough money for the things they want to spend money on in addition to what they need, 41% said they live paycheck to paycheck with just enough money coming in to get by. Roughly 20% of people reported they sometimes don’t have enough money for basics like food and housing until the next payday.

house for sale STOCK
Shutterstock

How much house can I afford?

Conducted in early June among a representative sample of 2,000 American consumers, the survey found that nearly all surveyed households were affected by higher prices during the prior year. Increases in the cost of groceries and household items impacted 66% of people in the survey. Among the other most cited areas for cost increases were transportation, eating out and utilities.