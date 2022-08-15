(CNN) China's military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the arrival of a US congressional delegation to Taipei.

The exercises are "a solemn response to political plays by the US and Taiwan that are undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," Senior Col. Shi Yi of the Eastern Theater Command was quoted as saying on the command's official Weibo account. "We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

A US congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a previously unannounced two-day visit that came on the heels of a visit from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

Pelosi's visit, the first from a sitting speaker in 25 years, angered Beijing, which responded by launching significant multi-day military exercises around Taiwan.

China's military said last Wednesday that it had "successfully completed" those exercises, but pledged to "regularly conduct" more patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait.

Read More