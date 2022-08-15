William Ruto defeats Raila Odinga to win Kenyan presidency

(CNN) Deputy President William Ruto has been elected the country's fifth president, according to the electoral commission.

Ruto succeeds outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta who did not support his candidacy. Kenyatta is in the twilight of his presidency and will leave office later in August.

Earlier Monday his rival Raila Odinga's coalition rejected the yet to be announced results by Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The national tallying center descended into chaos shortly after Odinga's coalition rejected the results, with fighting breaking out and chairs being thrown in the building.

The country's electoral commission was split over the results of the country's election, as four officials disowned the commission's Chairman Wafula Chebukati's results, officials said at a separate press conference.

Read More