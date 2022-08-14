Norway warns it may have to kill a beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya

(CNN) A massive, fish-loving walrus named Freya is stirring up trouble in Norway -- and the Norwegian government has warned it may have to euthanize her if Norwegians don't leave her alone.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries told CNN that it is "monitoring the situation" around Freya, observing the walrus closely with a patrol vessel. The young female walrus has been spending time at the Oslo Fjord, an inlet on the country's southeastern coast.

But recently, "the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus," Nadia Jdaini, spokesperson for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, told CNN in an email.

Visitors are swimming with Freya, throwing objects at her, and getting close to her to take photos -- sometimes "with their children in tow," said Jdaini.

For the directorate, this means that their warnings aren't enough.

