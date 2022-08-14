7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts

(CNN) A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.

The flood watch includes Las Vegas, where two people died last week in flooding in what has become the wettest monsoon season in a decade.

The flood threat is forecast to remain from Monday into Tuesday but will include a smaller area surrounding the Four Corners region, where Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico meet.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain may produce mainly localized areas of flash flooding in parts of the Central Rockies, Great Basin, and Southwest and southern Texas. Summer heat with above normal temperatures are likely in the central Plains. pic.twitter.com/r6ePS1ND6L — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 14, 2022

In Texas, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance that will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to South Texas as it pushes onshore Sunday morning. As much as 6 inches of rain is expected across that region over the next few days and may lead to flash flooding.

8 am EDT Aug 14: A low pressure area located near the coast of Texas just SSE of Corpus Christi is expected to move inland over southern Texas this morning. Although significant development is not anticipated, heavy rainfall could cause localized flash flooding through Monday. pic.twitter.com/hKKmmRPQRd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 14, 2022

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be above normal in the Central Plains, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Read More