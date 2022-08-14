One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees

"One out of every three bites of food that we eat" is directly connected to a pollinator, Ron Magill, the communications director and a wildlife expert at Zoo Miami, told CNN. Around 30% of the food that ends up on our tables gets there because of things like butterflies, bees and bats.

Losing those critical populations could also mean losing some of our favorite foods.

"It's all so intricately connected, whether you're eating the food that is directly pollinated or you're eating something that depends on that pollinator," Magill said. "It's a domino effect."

In other words, if you are eating fried chicken or pork chops, those chickens and pigs eat fruit, vegetables and other plants that depend on pollinators.

A monarch butterfly.

And the climate crisis has taken a toll on pollinators. While more intense and prolonged drought is the most obvious impact, a growing concern is the effect of extreme heat -- particularly on butterflies.

"Because butterflies are some of the most sensitive insects to changes in temperature, they are considered the 'canary in the coal mine' when it comes to climate change," Magill said.

Warmer temperature causes plants to bloom sooner, which is out of sync with when the butterflies lay their eggs and metamorphose. This will mean the flowers they depend on for food will have already bloomed out, leaving little for the butterflies to feed on, which will in turn greatly impact their ability to reproduce and survive.

It snowballs into a cyclical problem where the butterflies can't get the food they need to reproduce, nor can the plants get pollinated -- causing both to suffer greatly.

Bees tending a honeycomb.

Also, for butterflies like monarchs that are known for long migrations from the Northern US to Mexico -- food along their route may no longer be available at the time that the natural migration takes place.

A UN report in 2019 found that a million species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades, as the climate crisis accelerates. Magill says we're starting to see that play out in insect populations.

"One million species in the next 50 years," Magill said. "That is catastrophic."

Human impact on natural pollinators

Scientists at the the International Union for Conservation of Nature last month added the monarch butterfly -- one of the world's most popular and recognizable insects -- to its red list of endangered species , noting that the destruction of its habitat and rising temperatures fueled by the climate crisis are increasingly threatening the species.

"Climate change has significantly impacted the migratory monarch butterfly and is a fast-growing threat; drought limits the growth of milkweed and increases the frequency of catastrophic wildfires, temperature extremes trigger earlier migrations before milkweed is available, while severe weather has killed millions of butterflies," scientists reported.

A monarch butterfly.

Honeybees began to show an alarming decline in 2006. From April 2020 to April 2021, beekeepers in the US lost around 45% of their colonies, according to Auburn University's College of Agriculture, which reports that the average acceptable turnover is around 20%.

Climate change may be amplifying a deadly parasite in honeybee populations. Research has showed that those bee-killing parasites become more prevalent in warmer climates which means as temperatures continue to rise the parasites could flourish and become catastrophic for bees.

Several countries and even some states in the US are already moving to help protect these crucial species. California is pushing to restrict bee-killing pesticides

Magill noted that while these declines are happening gradually, they will eventually be too great for ecosystems to overcome -- like a tipping point beyond which some species will be lost forever.

"You know, what is the straw that is going to break the camel's back when it comes to the balance of the environment?" Magill said.

Tequila at risk

Bats also play an irreplaceable role in food security. The USDA points to recent studies which estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the United States, mostly from the corn industry alone.

"Across all agricultural production, consumption of insect pests by bats results in a savings of more than $3 billion per year," according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service

Bats are also vital pollinators.

"You wouldn't have tequila if you had no bats, because that's the only thing that pollinates the agave plant that makes tequila," Magill said.