A Virginia zoo is auctioning the chance to name its adorable new siamang

(CNN) The Virginia Zoo welcomed the birth of an adorable, endangered ape -- and they're offering the public the chance to name the rare primate.

Siamangs are black-furred, tree-dwelling primates found throughout the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo . The apes are endangered due to habitat loss and poaching for the illegal pet trade. Hunters kill adult siamangs so that they can sell their infants as pets.

The 6-week old is "bonding well with mom, is reaching out with its hands, and figuring out what its hands and fingers are," the Virginia Zoo said.

The sex of the baby is still unknown, so the zoo is soliciting gender-neutral names through an auction. The naming auction opened on Monday and will continue until August 19. Funds raised through the auction will go toward the zoo's conservation fund, according to the release.

