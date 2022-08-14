Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say

(CNN) One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police.

This latest mass shooting in Arizona took place around 2 a.m. local time, when officers were called to a home near 46th Street and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting -- a scene Sgt. Phil Krynsky with the Phoneix police called "chaotic."

Upon arrival, the fire department pronounced a man in his early 40s dead on scene, the release said. Police are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing his identity, according to the release.

The fire department rushed three others -- a woman, a girl and a man -- to a local hospital.

Read More