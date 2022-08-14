India's 'Warren Buffett,' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dies at 62

(CNN) Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, sometimes called "India's Warren Buffett," died Sunday at age 62, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable," Modi tweeted following reports of Jhunjhunwala's death. "Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."

"He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi added.

His cause of death has not been publicly released. CNN affiliate CNN News 18 reported that Jhunjhunwala had been dealing with health issues.

He was seen in a wheelchair on August 7 at the launch for Akasa Airlines, a company he backed, as it made its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

