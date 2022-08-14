(CNN) At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation after nearly 200 years of British colonial rule, redeeming her "tryst with destiny" in the words of its first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

After decades of struggle, Nehru said the country was now on a path of revival and renaissance.

"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new," Nehru said. "When an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance."

Seventy-five years later, the India of today is almost unrecognizable from that of Nehru's time, though poverty remains a daily reality for millions of Indians, despite the nation's surging wealth.

Since gaining independence, India has built one of the world's fastest growing economies, is home to some of the world's richest people, and according to the United Nations, its 1.3 billion population will soon