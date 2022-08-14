How to ward off the 'Sunday scaries' before the new week begins

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(The Conversation) Sunday is often a chance to catch up with friends, lost sleep, and recover from last night's hangover. But for many of us, by the time Sunday afternoon rolls around, a feeling of intense anxiety and dread sets in -- often referred to as the "Sunday scaries."

If you're someone who tends to suffer from the Sunday scaries, here are a few things you can do to cope.

1. Finish your tasks

One of the most effective ways of getting rid of the Sunday scaries is to prevent them from happening to begin with. This means trying to finish any tasks you need to do before the weekend, instead of leaving it until Monday morning.

When you know you have unfinished business to deal with on Monday, it can have a number of effects on you, including by ruining your night's sleep and making you more anxious on Sunday. It may even affect your next week by making you more likely to experience burnout. It's why starting the week with a clean slate is crucial.

Before you switch off your computer on Friday evening, you might also want to take time to reflect on the negative things that may have happened during the week, consider what changes you might want to make for the next week and try to tie up any loose ends and easy tasks that you can instead of leaving them for Monday.

If you're in a middle of a long-term project, at least try to complete a milestone task that will help you feel like a chapter of your work is closed on Friday, with a new one ready to begin on Monday.

2. Positive anticipation

Probably the biggest reason for feeling anxious on Sunday evening is due to dreading the work you have to do the following week -- especially those tasks you hate doing.

But having events planned for the week that you can look forward to can help balance out these negative emotions and make you feel more positive about the week head. Try creating a new routine on Sunday where you plan out fun things you can do the next week, such as meeting friends for lunch or going to the movies after work.

3. Write it down

If you get your Sunday scaries but have no idea what's causing them, take 20 minutes of uninterrupted time to write down your deepest thoughts and feelings . This simple exercise can help you figure out what causes your anxious thoughts, which will ultimately help you address them.

But if you're someone who has never tried expressive writing before, here are a few things that might help you get started:

Write about your challenges using a different perspective (such as how your parent or best friend might see it).

Try writing at different times of day. You may be more focused at different times of the day, which can be important for helping you tune in to how you're feeling.

If you find it difficult to talk or write about yourself, imagine you're writing with a specific audience in mind, such as your friend. This may help you better express what you're feeling and understand why you're feeling that way.

If writing isn't for you, use a recorder or video to help you express yourself.

Of course, there are many reasons that people may experience the Sunday scaries. While some of these factors we can change, some are a bit more difficult to address, such as if your feelings of anxiety are due to working with people who treat you unfairly

But regardless of the reasons you may get the Sunday scaries, remember that we often tend to overexaggerate our anxieties in our heads -- and often these fears turn out to be unfounded.