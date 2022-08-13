2 dead after heavy rain flooded Las Vegas streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade

(CNN) Two people are dead after heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night in the wettest monsoon season in a decade, according to Clark County officials.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department firefighters located and then removed a man in a flood channel on Thursday night. He was taken in an ambulance to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where he later died, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

On Friday around 2 p.m., officials with Clark County's Public Works Department were using heavy equipment to remove excess debris from the flood channel while firefighters dug through the piles by hand and found a second victim in the flood channel.

The man's body was removed from the debris and transferred to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Samuels said.

Rainwater poured in through a ceiling at Planet Hollywood casino on Thursday, as seen in a video posted by CNN affiliate KTNV, which reported 114 power outages in Clark County affecting some 12,000 people.

