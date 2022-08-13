Colorado eliminates sales tax on diapers and menstrual products

(CNN) Buying diapers and feminine hygiene products is about to get just a little bit easier for Coloradans.

HB22-1055, also known as the Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products Act, went into effect on Wednesday.

"From now on in Colorado, there will no longer be state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products," said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release . "This new bi-partisan law finally ends the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products permanently and starts saving people money on these necessary products."

Lauren Casteel, CEO of the Women's Foundation of Colorado, praised the legislation in the release.

"Every Coloradan deserves to live with dignity," said Casteel. "For far too many essential products like diapers, incontinence products, and period products are out of reach."

