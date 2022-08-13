'Lives torn asunder.' The children of Indian Partition, 75 years on

(CNN) A small girl is woken in the night. The family is to travel immediately from their idyllic home near Lahore, in what is current-day Pakistan, to India.

Along the way she sees overturned bullock carts, burning villages and decapitated bodies floating down the canal.

Elsewhere, a young boy is also about to embark on a journey -- heading in the opposite direction, from India to newly formed Pakistan.

Traveling by truck, he sees bloated vultures feeding on bodies by the roadside. His small hands hold a gun.

Seventy-five years later -- and now in their 80s -- the partition of India remains seared into each of their memories.

Read More